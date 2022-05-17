Cardinal Glennon Hospital's Safe Kids trailer stolen

The trailer, which was stored near Grand Boulevard and Park Avenue, was reported stolen late Tuesday morning.

ST. LOUIS — The trailer used for the Safe Kids program at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital was found to be missing late Tuesday morning. It was filled with car seats used to train certified seat installers and special needs car seats.



The trailer had been stored near the Ronald McDonald House at Grand Boulevard and Park Avenue. It was last seen on April 27.

Representatives from the program discovered the trailer was stolen when they checked on the trailer in preparation for a class to train firefighters on Wednesday.

"Someone just broke the lock and drove away with the trailer. A lot of that gear was (acquired) over years and is going to be hard to replace," said Safe Kid Program Director Josh Dugal.

He said the gear inside the trailer had recently been renovated and will be hard to replace. It is used to train and certify seat installers like firefighters, police officers and hospital staff.

Anyone with information is asked to please call St. Louis Metropolitan Police 314-231-1212.

Safe Kids St. Louis is part of a network of coalitions worldwide working to reduce injuries to children in ages 0-14. Founded in 1988 by Dr. Marty Eichelberger of the Children's National Hospital, the program works to prevent traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings and more.



Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital provided this photo of the contents of the missing trailer.