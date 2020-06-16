Cardinal Glennon ranks in yearly report of best children's hospitals

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital has received a ranking in six specialties

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis hospital has earned a spot among the best children's hospitals in the nation.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital has received a top 50 ranking in six specialties in U.S. News & World Report's ranking of the top pediatric hospitals across the U.S.

The report looked at 193 children's hospitals and evaluated data such as patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing across 10 specialties.

Cardinal Glennon's rankings are as follows:

Neonatal Care: No. 28

Urology: No. 38

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery: No. 40

Cardiology and Heart Surgery: No. 45

Cancer: No. 48

Pulmonology: No. 48

“These national rankings reflect the extraordinary care that children from both St. Louis and the region receive here at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital,” said Interim Chief Medical Officer Marya Strand, MD. “This recognition is directly due to the quality initiatives and teamwork of the nursing staff and SLUCare providers that care for children here—we are so proud to have achieved this milestone in recognition."

The publication also ranked St. Louis Children’s Hospital as No. 1 in Missouri and among the top 10% nationally; the hospital is one of eight children’s hospitals in the nation to rank in the top 25 in all 10 specialties.

To see the full ranking, click here.