ST. LOUIS — The baseball season is right around the corner, and the Cardinals are wasting no time getting St. Louis excited.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals announced new theme night dates for the 2020 season.

Some of the highlights:

John Daly Night

On April 20, the Cardinals will put the spotlight on golf legend and noted Cardinals fan John Daly. Fans will get a Daly Cardinals themed bobblehead and a portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Gateway PGA reach. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for access to an exclusive pregame meet-and-greet.

Sesame Street Night

The Cardinals will celebrate 50 years of the children's TV show on July 5. Fans will snag either a Fredbird/Big Bird bobblehead or a Build-A-Bear plush Elmo in a Cardinals jersey.

London 2020 Night

The Cardinals and Cubs are headed to London in 2020, and fans can get a limited edition bobblehead to celebrate the historic series on June 1.

African American Heritage Night

On July 3, fans who buy a theme ticket will receive a unique Cardinals cap designed by artist Brock Seals. There will also be a special heritage celebration before the game.

Shakespeare Night

Wherefore art thou, Fredbird? On June 1, the Cardinals are also hosting their first Shakespeare Night. Fans can get a special t-shirt and there will be a special performance from the Shakespeare Festival St. Louis before the game.

You can check out all the new theme night dates at Busch Stadium and get tickets by clicking here.

