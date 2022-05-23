Cardinals and Blues games Monday night could create traffic troubles

Multiple MoDOT lane closures will gum up interstates near Busch Stadium and Enterprise Center.

ST. LOUIS — Road work is at its peak in the bi-state and that is not helpful for downtown traffic. And when you add in two big sporting events, you've got a recipe for congestion.

"We do have construction season going full tilt right now," said Jen Wade, Missouri Department of Transportation Engineer for the City of St. Louis. "We have some impacts on many of the interstates coming into the city."

MoDOT does what it can, but a surge of people driving downtown for the Cardinals and Blues games Monday night, plus major interstate projects, makes driving especially tricky.

"It is hard, but we do take into account the event schedules that are going on," said Wade.

She said MoDOT is constantly working with the major venues centered in downtown.

"We have as many lines open as we can this week," she said.

There is no central secret for navigating downtown roads. Wade said the best advice is the easiest.

"Honestly, the biggest thing is just give yourself plenty of time," she said.

First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium against the Blue Jays. The Blues are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. for Game 4 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche.