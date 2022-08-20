More than 500 kids, families helped by Cardinals Cares at Busch Stadium health fair

Nearly 4,000 kids in St. Louis have been busy on the field this summer for the Redbird Rookies co-ed softball and baseball programs.

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of kids and their families packed out Busch Stadium while the Cardinals were out on the road on Saturday.

The team’s Cardinal Care foundation held its annual Distribution and Health Fair to support kids in the Redbird Rookies co-ed summer softball and baseball programs.

The mission of the event is to reward participants for their hard work over the summer and their participation in reading programs, healthy eating, and other off-field events. They put it on to also make sure the students are equipped for the new school year.

30 organizations and non-profits lined up in the Red Bird Club inside the stadium for COVID-19 vaccinations, helmet fittings, important screenings for vision and hearing and asthma and allergy checks.

Every student left the stadium with a free backpack full of school supplies and a tote full of non-perishable food items to kickstart the year.

"They worked so hard over the summer. They are getting all these fun things today. Just excited to go back and hopefully have a nice normal school year in the 2022-23 season and hopefully we can prepare them even better," said Amanda Small, manager.

Families say while finances have been tight this year, Cardinals Care has been a huge help.

"It's amazing to know we have so much support and everything for our kids and starting school. Inflation is up and we just need the help. Inflation is up and we just need the help,” said Dionne Fowler, a grandmother.

“It's been a great experience. Especially with my child. They help me out a lot as far as school supplies and keeping him active and getting him into some activities where he's not out and about. He's actually doing something productive, so he's enjoyed the season. They had a great season. He learned a lot for his first-time playing baseball," added Yucca Ryland, a parent.

Redbird Rookies has been in motion since 2004 and Cardinals Care makes it all possible financially.