Cardinals hold hiring event at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS — Busch Stadium crews are filling out their roster and they need more people to apply for jobs.

Delaware North, the company that oversees concessions for the Cardinals, has hiring events all off-season as they gear up for Opening Day.

"Cardinals Nation is a big part of St. Louis. I think getting to work here is so thrilling,” a former employee stated.

“We have part-time seasonal positions,” Mackenzie Rosener, Food and Beverage Director said. “Come down for the baseball game. You can keep your 9 to 5.”

They are hiring for all positions: field crews, game day attendants, museum tour guides, and community outreach positions, just to name a few.

John Dean has worked at the stadium before.



“You get in the game free,” Dean said. “You come down here, get to meet people. When you're in the stands and get the tips... you are doing good.”

With the league at a stand-still until negotiations between the players and owners agree on a new deal, Delaware North is making sure their team is ready to go for Opening Day.



“Keep the optimism up,” Rosener said.