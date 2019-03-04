ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals home opener has moved to Friday at 3:15 p.m., the Cardinals announced Wednesday afternoon.

'All previously scheduled Opening Day festivities will proceed on Friday,' Cardinals said.

Fans with tickets to Thursday’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to the rescheduled game on Friday. Fans who purchased tickets to Thursday’s Official Pregame Party at Cardinals Nation will be able to use those same tickets on Friday as well.

Here’s what meteorologist Chester Lampkin said about Thursday’s weather…

Thursday is not a dry day for St. Louis, with periods of rain and showers in the region. Rain is most likely in the morning hours, but showers and drizzle will continue through Thursday afternoon. Rain totals will range from .25 to .75 inches on Thursday.

Here are the official MLB weather rules

The home team shall be the sole judge as to whether a game shall not be started because of unsuitable weather conditions or the unfit condition of the playing field, except for the second game of a conventional or split doubleheader. Nothing in this rule is intended to affect a Club’s ability to suspend or resume any game pursuant to a policy governing severe weather, significant weather threats, and lightning safety that has been filed with the league office prior to the championship season.

EXCEPTION: Any league may permanently authorize its president to suspend the application of this rule as to that league during the closing weeks of its championship sea-son in order to assure that the championship is decided each year on its merits. When the postponement of, and possible failure to play, a game in the final series of a championship season between any two teams might affect the final standing of any Club in the league, the president, on appeal from any league Club, may assume the authority granted the home team by this rule.

The umpire-in-chief of the first game shall be the sole judge as to whether the second game of a conventional or split double-header shall not be started because of unsuitable weather conditions or the unfit condition of the playing field.

A postponed game shall be a “No Game” and shall be treated in the same manner as a game called before it has become a regulation game within the meaning of Rule 7.01(e).