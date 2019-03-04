ST. LOUIS – Many 5 On Your Side viewers have asked about the weather for the Cardinals home opener on Thursday…

The game against the Padres is scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m.

Here’s what meteorologist Chester Lampkin said about Thursday’s weather…

Thursday is not a dry day for St. Louis, with periods of rain and showers in the region. Rain is most likely in the morning hours, but showers and drizzle will continue through Thursday afternoon. Tomorrow is also cooler, with high temperatures only in the 50s. Rain totals will range from .25 to .75 inches on Thursday.

Rain clears on Thursday evening, leading to a dry but cloudy Friday for the bi-state. The weekend looks mostly cloudy as well, as shower chances return to our area. High temperatures will hit the 60s Friday, followed by 70s for the weekend.

Here are the official MLB weather rules

The home team shall be the sole judge as to whether a game shall not be started because of unsuitable weather conditions or the unfit condition of the playing field, except for the second game of a conventional or split doubleheader. Nothing in this rule is intended to affect a Club’s ability to suspend or resume any game pursuant to a policy governing severe weather, significant weather threats, and lightning safety that has been filed with the league office prior to the championship season.

EXCEPTION: Any league may permanently authorize its president to suspend the application of this rule as to that league during the closing weeks of its championship sea-son in order to assure that the championship is decided each year on its merits. When the postponement of, and possible failure to play, a game in the final series of a championship season between any two teams might affect the final standing of any Club in the league, the president, on appeal from any league Club, may assume the authority granted the home team by this rule.

The umpire-in-chief of the first game shall be the sole judge as to whether the second game of a conventional or split double-header shall not be started because of unsuitable weather conditions or the unfit condition of the playing field.

A postponed game shall be a “No Game” and shall be treated in the same manner as a game called before it has become a regulation game within the meaning of Rule 7.01(e).