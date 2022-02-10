Cardinals' big season impacts local businesses

Economic experts say the enthusiasm will likely carry into the playoffs.

ST. LOUIS — Even though the Cardinals didn’t walk away with a win for the last regular season home game, this season was unforgettable and made a huge impact on fans and downtown businesses.

Arch Apparel Assistant Manager Matthew Sanders said the magic of Cardinals baseball has people running to the racks. They’ve had one of their biggest weekends of the year.

“We've been dealing with a lot of sales. So we've had to move product from store to store just to get enough, everywhere to make people happy, to get what they want. And we got more coming in always,” Sanders said.

Sanders said their location in Ballpark Village has allowed them to connect to fans and the game in a more personal way.

“It's great. It feels like we’re really part of like the community and part of the Cardinals' experience right now. This whole season’s been really special with it being the farewell tour and everything. So it's really cool to be down here, to be a part of it,” Sanders said.

No matter what game it was, Cardinals fans at some point this season had to be there to watch Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina And Adam Wainwright play together one last time.

“Of course, the attendance for the team has benefited, I would say that their trio has led to at least a $10 million impact on the business of the Cardinals, let alone the businesses of downtown St. Louis,” Director of Washington University Sports Business Program Patrick Rishe said.

Rishe says that energy will likely carry into the playoffs.

“We're going to do well with ticket sales during the postseason no matter what. But I think, especially knowing that it's Yadi and Albert’s last run, there's going to be an extra burst in demand and the secondary prices are going to be probably much larger than in past years,” Rishe said.