ST. LOUIS – You may have noticed by now, but the Cardinals have moved up game times by 30 minutes on most school nights while school is in session.

A spokesperson said, over the last two seasons, they surveyed multiple groups from their fan base, which included season ticket holders, group ticket purchasers and all-inclusive buyers. The survey found a “consistent trend” that fans prefer an earlier start time for Monday through Thursday night games, especially when kids are in school.

Last season, games primarily started at 7:15 p.m. and this season, weekday games start at 6:45 p.m.

Other MLB teams have already adopted the earlier start times and the Cardinals wanted to try it this season.