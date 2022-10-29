Cardinals postseason brings excitement to Ballpark Village

This time of year not only boosts business for downtown St. Louis but also boosts morale.

ST. LOUIS — 'Red October' in St. Louis always brings a certain magic to downtown!

The excitement brought many people to Ballpark Village ahead of Saturday night's game.

Cardinals fan, John Allison, said the postseason has a way of bringing joy to everyone.

"It just brings everybody up, spirits up. Just happiness as you go into the rest of the fall, it'll be great," he said.

Allison and his wife came in from Virginia to feel the postseason excitement from inside Busch Stadium.

"We try to get out at least once a year, back to Missouri, to watch our Cardinals," he said.

The Wild Card Series was that time for the two Bird fans.

Even though Friday afternoon's game didn't go as planned, according to Allison.

"Going into the 9th we thought this will be great, and it wasn't. It was a sad finish, but a lot of hope for tonight," he said.

So much hope for his favorite team, that Allison and his wife's trip is lasting all weekend long.

"We actually bought three-game tickets, so we have tickets for tomorrow night, knowing that they'll be in that game," he said.

While fans are excited about what could come this playoff season, so is Ballpark Village, according to Internal Development Specialist, Brittney Murphy.

"We are the best fans in baseball, and we were built for this. We bring so much to this city," she said.

Murphy said the Cardinals postseason not only brings excitement to Ballpark Village but also, crowds of people.

"We've been seeing all types of fans, people who have drove for hours to be here. Families, generations of Cardinals fans, who are getting together for this 'Red October' baseball," she said.

Surrounding bars, restaurants and local shops have been reaping the benefits too.

According to Murphy, this time of year not only boosts business for the area but also, boosts morale.

"It brings so much economically and socially. People have been struggling mentally, being able to get together and engage in the open air is something that we haven't had for a while," she said.

Whether you're in the stands at Busch Stadium or watching through a screen across the street, everyone's hoping for the Cardinals to get back on top.

"We want to bring it in, so we can have more 'Red October' here," Murphy said.

"It's a magic season right now. We just have to win tonight," Allison said.

Ballpark Village will have live music and entertainment before and after Saturday night's game.