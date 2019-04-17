ST. LOUIS – Cardinals’ Ryan Helsley made his Major League debut on Tuesday. The Cardinals shared he is the first member of the Cherokee Nation to pitch in the MLB.

The Oklahoma native was drafted by the Cardinals in the fifth round.

Helsley was 0-0 with a 3.86 in two starts for Memphis this season, making his most recent start on April 11 at San Antonio with 3.0 innings pitched. He’s 27-9 with a 2.61 ERA in 67 career games pitched (64 starts) in the minors and was named the Florida State League’s Most Valuable Pitcher in 2017 after an All-Star season at Palm Beach (High-A).

