Cardinals and St. Louis police partner to host blood drive

The blood drive will be at Busch Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 19. Appointments are required.

ST. LOUIS — A shortage of blood supplies has now led to a blood crisis across the country. Hospitals and blood banks are in need of donated blood. That's why the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are stepping in.

They're partnering with the American Red Cross for a blood drive at Busch Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 19.

“The shortage of blood supplies impacts patients from all walks of life, including our first responders,” said St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden in a press release Friday. “In fact, one of our officers critically wounded in a January shooting while attempting to apprehend suspects required a blood transfusion which was instrumental in saving the officer’s life. We hope that by hosting this blood drive, we can help combat the current need for blood products at our area hospitals and blood banks.”

The blood drive is open to anyone, but you do need to make an appointment first. You can do so by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter the code: STLMPDCARDS. The blood drive goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is free parking in the Starr Lot across from Gate 2 (Home Plate). That's just off 8th street.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.