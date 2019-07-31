ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals will unveil a new permanent Illinois license plate on Thursday.

The license plate will have the iconic birds on bat logo. It’ll be unveiled on Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

Money from the license plate will support schools throughout the state of Illinois.

Illinois Public Act 095-0331, enacted in 2002, allows for Illinois sports teams to have license plates, designated as Professional Sports Teams license plates. The St. Louis Cardinals were specifically included in the 2002 law. The Cardinals are the sixth sports team in the state to take advantage of the law.

