Cardinals reserve 13 seats at Busch Stadium for United States service members killed in Afghanistan

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals found a way to honor the memory of the 13 United States military members killed in the recent attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan during the team's Labor Day game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team reserved a seat at Busch Stadium on Monday for all 13 of the U.S. servicemembers killed by a suicide bombing on Aug. 26. Each seat had a different servicemember's name on it, along with a black ribbon.

"For this afternoon’s game, we reserved 13 seats for those service members who recently gave their lives in Afghanistan," the Cardinals wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of these brave soldiers."

One of the seats reserved Monday was for Wentzville native and U.S. Marine Jared Schmitz, who was one of those killed in the attack. Schmitz was 20 years old.

Similar tributes have been shared across social media since the attack.

Our thoughts are with the families and friends of these brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/3m7DBd9VUu — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 6, 2021