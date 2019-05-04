ST. LOUIS — Camping sure has come a long way over the last decade. It was evident when we caught up with some die-hard Cardinal fans who pitch tents just to get their hands on “First Pitch” tickets.

Patrick Newman has been here since last Thursday.

"It's a big party," Newman said. "We know everybody here."

Tickets are the reason baseball's biggest fans sleep outside for days. The Cardinals "First Pitch Tickets" program allows fans to purchase a voucher good for two tickets to Opening Day.

Newman has been doing this for the last five years. This year his son joined him.

"First time coming out I see why he does it now," Patrick Newman II said. "It's kind of fun out here."

Over the years the basic pop-up tent has evolved into much more.

"As you can see this is where I keep all our cooking stuff," the older Newman said. "And in the back here it also has another room."

You’ll find tents with decorative lights, separate rooms and yes, even wall to wall carpet.

"At first we just put a bunch of packing blankets down," he said. "And then we thought hey why don't we just get a piece of carpet. So we had them install the carpet."

Newman said while he loves the game, this is really all about the experience.

"It's funny when you hear the crack of the bat and then you hear it on TV you know it's a great time," he said

Newman says he's gotten to know all his neighbors. Once they found out he loves to cook, they added several barbecue grills.

"We've been eating ribs, burgers. We've been eating great. I bet you we gained 20 pounds," he said.

Clearer skies are on the way, so put away those umbrellas and get ready to enjoy some Opening Day Cardinals baseball. Newman said first thing Friday morning, they'll pack up their tents and head to the game.