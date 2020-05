It will be open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — CareSTL Health has opened a pediatric COVID-19 testing facility in north St. Louis.

The site, located at 4500 Pope Ave., is CareSTL Health's first dedicated pediatric testing site. It will be open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m.

Testing is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 314-COV-TEST or 314-268-8738.