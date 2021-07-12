Abbott Ambulance, FedEx, The Salvation Army, and GM are just some of the companies looking to hire right now.

ST. LOUIS — Looking for a job in the St. Louis area? Want to learn more skills to get a better career? Kay Quinn has gathered some of the opportunities in the bi-state region.

No-cost career training

Looking for a rapid, no-cost pathway to meaningful work and independence?

St. Louis Community College is offering accelerated training courses leading to careers in trades, technology and healthcare.

Career paths include patient care technicians, medical assistants, immersive CodeCamp, powered by LaunchCode, and personal trainer certification.

These non-credit courses provide fast-track opportunities to up-skill and qualify for in-demand jobs quickly, usually within three to 23 weeks.

You must be 18 or over and have a high school diploma or GED to apply.

You can do that here.

50 employers looking to fill one thousand jobs

Thousands of jobs are available at an in-person hiring event this week sponsored by JobNewsUSA.

It happens Thursday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FedEx Ground, the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant, Six Flags, Clarkson Eyecare, are just a few of the many companies hiring.

Parking and admission are free.

You must wear a face mask when you show up and be sure to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.

You can pre-register here.

EMT training at no cost to you

Abbott Ambulance is training EMTs at no cost and with pay.

You do have to pass an eligibility exam, but a pre-test is available to help you prepare.

Candidates need to be 18 and have a high school diploma or GED.

If you're interested, email Ken Riddick, he's a SLATE Business Services Representative, at kriddick@stlworks.com

School bus drivers needed

First Student is looking for part-time school bus drivers.

They're holding a virtual job fair where you can interview on the spot.

It's Wednesday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to noon central time.

Get more information here.

Rental car companies look to hire

You probably recognize the names Avis and Budget for their rental car businesses.

The two companies are hiring rental sales associates, car cleaners and customer service associates.

You would work at the Natural Bridge location.

If you're interested, check out a virtual hiring event Wednesday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Offers will be made on the spot.

You do have to register and can do that here.

Salvation Army hiring

The Salvation Army Midland Division needs workers right now.

It’s hiring in several areas, including social services, billing, and medical attention for drug rehabilitation.

Positions available range from entry-level to highly experienced.

Flexibility is a top trait needed.

If interested, please apply at The Salvation Army's Careers page here.

