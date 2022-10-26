Career Central: City youth programs provide job experience

Work in clerical and administrative positions with government agencies, libraries, community organizations, and more.

ST. LOUIS — Build on a career and get valuable, paid work experience by taking advantage of several youth programs now enrolling.

Youth Employment Programs at SLATE

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is accepting applications for several youth programs.

You must be a city resident between the ages of 17 and 24 to participate.

All programs offer participants paid work experience earning $10.50 per hour for up to 240 hours.

Work in clerical and administrative positions with government agencies, libraries, community organizations, and more.

SLATE also provides job readiness training and financial literacy education, assists with long-term career planning, and helps young people explore careers based on their interests.

For questions and to sign up, call the SLATE Youth Programs at (314) 657-3624, or fill out a form here.

Multi-industry hiring event Thurs., Nov. 10

Mark your calendar for Thursday, Nov. 10.

More than 1,000 jobs will be up for grabs at a multi-industry hiring event sponsored by JobNewsUSA.com.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orlando Event and Conference Center at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights.

More than 60 companies will be represented, including FedEx, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, and McKesson.

Parking and admission are free. Job seekers can speak one-on-one with company recruiters who have immediate hiring needs.

Other employers include Bethesda, Waffle House, and the Humane Society of Missouri.

Dress professionally, bring plenty of resumes, and pre-register here.

AmeriCorps St. Louis needs volunteers

AmeriCorps St. Louis is looking for full-time national service volunteers to be part of its 42-Member Emergency Response Team (ERT).

The ERT is a multi-functional rapid deployment group based out of St. Louis, Missouri, that has been called out to respond across the country to floods, tornadoes, wildfires, hurricanes, ice storms, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team is thoroughly trained and equipped to support emergency managers and relief agencies in addressing critical unmet needs, particularly in the immediate aftermath of a disaster.

When not responding to natural disasters, the ERT functions as a conservation corps that assists partner organizations with vital natural resource management and restoration projects, including trail building and maintenance, habitat restoration, invasive species removal, and prescribed burning.

The AmeriCorps program provides a challenging and fun opportunity to meet people from different backgrounds, enjoy an outdoor office, learn new skills, earn money for school, and be a part of a supportive, welcoming community.

Benefits include a monthly living stipend, health care reimbursement and an education award.

About ACSTL

AmeriCorps St. Louis (ACSTL) is a nonprofit based in St. Louis, Missouri, that runs a 42-Member AmeriCorps National Service program. Our Emergency Response Team (ERT) was one of the first AmeriCorps programs to exist, since the inception of AmeriCorps National Service, and has been operational every year since 1994.

Our ERT program has three areas of focus: Disaster Response, Environmental Stewardship, and Wildland Fire. Responding to communities affected by natural disasters when we are called is our priority, while conservation and natural resource management projects are a constant part of the year.

Our motto is “See The Need, Meet The Need,” which we take to heart in everything we do, as we always strive to reach those who are least served, last served, or never served.

Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

ACSTL is committed to building a culturally diverse team and fostering an environment of respect and inclusiveness amongst all regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital/civil union status, ancestry, place of birth, age, citizenship status, veteran status, political affiliation, genetic information or disability, as defined and required by state and federal laws.