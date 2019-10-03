ST. LOUIS — Organizers said 256 people attended a career fair hosted by Better Family Life and the City of St. Louis at Wohl Recreational Center on Saturday.

The long-term goal of the career fair was to help people living in one of the most-challenged parts of town inside of Police Chief John Hayden’s Rectangle in north St. Louis.

“The human capital crisis that we have in St. Louis exists below the surface,” James Clark, Better Family Life said.

“That’s where we have to go (to challenged neighborhoods), that’s what this demonstrates.”

70 people were offered positions on the spot, pending background and drug screenings according to Clark.



"It's about putting the success in the reach of others," Robert Saunders said.



Robert Saunders has a job but is looking for a new career with better pay, benefits and stability. This new chance comes in a familiar place.

"I used to play basketball right here (at Wohl Center),” Saunders said. “Used to play in the gym. I have a lot of friends in this community."

Saunders is looking for a better position to support his 3-year-old son.

"It makes me feel good, makes me feel like I'm doing my job, what I'm supposed to do,” the young father said. “When I'm bringing food to the table or contribute to my son's well-being it makes me feel good."



The city is looking to hire 100 Forestry Workers. The recreational department and other businesses were recruiting new hires as well.

Paric is looking to hire 70 carpenters and laborers. Workers could earn up to $65,000 within three years on the job according to a spokesperson.

“If a man or woman is willing to work, come to Paric. We want to talk to you,” Howard Hayes with Paric said.

You can apply for positions at www.paric.com or by reaching out to Bill Willman: (636) 561-9794, bwillman@paric.com

James Clark said resources like today’s career fair gives them hope.

Even Mayor Lyda Krewson stopped by to support people looking for a better future.

“It’s important for people to have jobs, the pride in a feeling of a job well done. Money in your pocket. That’s how you get on the path to a good career,” Krewson said.

“One person can change a family; one family can change a block; One block can change a neighborhood," Clark said.



Waynne Hudgins hasn’t had steady work since 2015.

"I've been up and I've been down," he said.

He’s gone to great lengths to make ends meet.

"I have a pick-up truck,” he said. “I ride up and down alleys looking for scraps looking for something I can sell to make a few dollars off of, so I can eat and hopefully pay a bill here or there."



This opportunity could be the end of a lot of Hudgins problems.



"These kinds of efforts sustained can change St. Louis," Clark said.

Clark said this is the first step towards a new tomorrow. There will be more career fairs this spring.

Thursday, March 21: 11 a.m.to 2 p.m.

St. James AME Church

4301 St. Ferdinand Avenue

Saturday, March 23: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wohl Recreational Center

1515 N. Kingshighway Boulevard



Thursday, April 11: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christ Pilgrim Rest Church

1341 N. Kingshighway Boulevard

