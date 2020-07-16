$15M in CARES Act funding to help Missouri tourism industry

"When the COVID-19 health emergency hit Missouri, the tourism and hospitality industry nearly shut down completely," the state's economic development director said

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's tourism industry will get a boost in the form of $15 million from CARES Act funding geared toward marketing.

The funding will be designated for direct marketing organizations, which promote the state's attractions and it will be administered by the Missouri Department of Tourism.

The grant can go toward payroll relief, reimbursement for safety equipment and marketing campaigns.

“This program is part of a focused effort to support Missouri’s tourism industry. When the COVID-19 health emergency hit Missouri, the tourism and hospitality industry nearly shut down completely,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said.

The tourism industry saw a decline of $300 million in the third quarter this year compared to last year, Dixon said during the governor's briefing Thursday afternoon.

“This funding will help our tourism industry make our state’s many attractions and activities safer and reinforce messaging to encourage visitors to come to Missouri and safely enjoy all there is to see and do here,” he said.

Thursday Briefing Regarding COVID-19 Thursday Briefing Regarding COVID-19 Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Thursday, July 16, 2020