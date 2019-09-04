ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a carjacking at a gas station in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Police were called to the Shell gas station at 721 N. Tucker Boulevard around 9:10 p.m. Monday. A 19-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were pumping gas when two unknown men approached them and asked for a lighter. The man and woman said they didn’t have a lighter and that’s when the two unknown men got out their guns and demanded they get out of the car.

The two men got into the victim’s car and left the scene.