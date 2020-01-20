ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was carjacked in downtown St. Louis Sunday evening.

A 32-year-old man told police he had just parked his 2015 Lexus near Lucas and N. Tucker when a man pointed a gun at him and demanded his car.

The victim ran from the scene, leaving his keys and wallet inside the car.

The carjacker got into the victim’s car and left the scene. The victim was not injured.

This incident is just the latest in crime in the downtown area. On Jan. 16, a woman was carjacked in the Downtown West neighborhood. Her car was later found in East St. Louis, Illinois and two people were taken into custody.

On Jan. 15, three juveniles were arrested in connection to a shooting, carjacking and robbery that all happened in the downtown area.

