ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was carjacked along the edge of downtown St. Louis Monday night.

Officers said they received a call for a carjacking in the 800 block of Cole Street around 11:50 p.m. This is located near the Dome at America’s Center.

A 28-year-old woman told officers she had just parked and got out of her car when two unknown men approached her with a gun.

After the two men got her purse and car keys, they got into the woman’s 2014 Chevrolet Malibu and left the scene.

The woman was not injured.

Other local stories

Charges: Mom planned to kill herself, 3 children with carbon dioxide

St. Charles County police stop drug traffickers who may be part of 'large criminal organization'

'Abuse in this case was heinous' | Lincoln Co. child abuse case dragged on for 16 years, suspect hasn't faced justice