ST. LOUIS – A witness and victim in a downtown carjacking, that seriously injured a popular party bus driver, is sharing her story.

Faith Edwards said she and her girlfriend parked along Chestnut Street for the Taste of St. Louis food festival on Saturday. She was feeding the meter, when out of nowhere, she said she was attacked.

"I didn’t think I would have to look around before I put money in the meter," said Faith Edwards.

Edwards said the meter wasn't working, which caused her to be distracted. That's when, police say, Curtis Alford ran up to her truck.

"Started macing me in the eyes. I instantly couldn’t see anything because he was very close to my eyes," said Edwards.

Faith said Alford then set his sights on Faith's girlfriend, Dani.

"She was trying to get him off of me," she said.

Faith said he used the entire can of pepper spray on them both, before jumping in the truck with his accomplice, Jana Stowers.

"He put it in drive with the door still open and that’s when he hit the guy who was in the middle of the road," said Edwards.

Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Signup for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The guy was Mike Arnold, the popular driver of Gus Gus the Fun Bus. Faith says Mike was close by, attempting to record the crime on his cell phone, when Alford hit Mike and never slowed down.

Faith said it didn't stop there.

"He kind of did a U-turn in the road, he was on the opposite side of the sidewalk, that’s whenever he hit the other guy I believe," she said.

Police continued to chase Alford until he eventually wrecked Faith's truck into a traffic light pole.

Faith is now experiencing a wide range of emotions – sadness, fear, even regret.

"If there was one little thing I could have done to prevent this whole thing,' she said.

Most of all, she says she'll always have her head on a swivel, especially in the middle of the day.

"I’m more jumpy now, and I’m like who’s coming up behind me. It was scary," said Edwards.

Faith said she just bought the truck, and it was so new, she hadn't even ordered car insurance for it yet, so all repair costs will have to come out of her own pocket.

Here's a link to Faith's GoFundMe.

As for Mike Arnold, there are 8 fundraisers scheduled this week, to assist his family with medical expenses.

**Wednesday, 6/20**

Third Wheel Brewing - Donating $1 from every pint or flight and 10% of all food purchases during Trivia Night. Trivia is free for 21+, and begins at 7:30pm

**Thursday, 6/21**

Main and Mill Brewing: Donating 15% of all sales

Kirkwood Station Brewing: Donating 100% of beer sales from the Moore Bier Series. Begins at 5pm, also accepting cash donations on-site.

Two Plumbers Brewery: Donating 15% of all sales

Gioia's Deli: Donating 100% of profit from all sales at The Hill location, which will be staying open until 8 p.m. Featuring live music from Matt Dal and beer from 2nd Shift Brewing.

Ferguson Brewing Company: Donating 15% of all sales

Yoga Buzz at The Weingarten: Donating 20% of all ticket sales from an evening of Yoga + Wine.

**Saturday, 6/23**

Steve's Hot Dogs(both locations): Donating 15% of all sales, all day long. The Hill loation (2131 Marconi) is open 10 a.m to 4 p.m. The TG location is 3457 Magnolia from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

© 2018 KSDK