FESTUS, Mo. — The Hot Wheels Legends Tour rolled into Festus Saturday, giving St. Louis-area car enthusiasts a chance to not only display their car but also to have their car immortalized into a Hot Wheels Die-Cast.

St. Louis was the tour’s 17th stop on an 18 city-wide tour. More than 300 cars were on display today in Festus, but only one was selected to enter the final competition.

All 18 regional winners will compete in the Special Equipment Manufacturers Association (SEMA) car show in Las Vegas in the Fall of 2019.

There were other family-friendly activities including a pitstop challenge, photo ops with a Hot Wheels character, and a chance to win other games and prizes.

The winner of the Festus car event was Byron Burnham from Lincoln, Nebraska, with his IMSA-inspired 1975 Chevrolet Vega RCR.

