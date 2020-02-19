ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — The case against the man accused of abusing a dog in 2018 has been dismissed.

In February 2018, Jason Edward Hampton was accused of shooting and hitting Trooper the dog with a hammer. Hampton was facing second-degree animal abuse.

A Madison County Circuit Court clerk confirmed the case was dismissed. An email notification went out via a court tracking system on Feb. 18 that the case had been dismissed.

When Trooper was found, he was covered in feces and urine that burned through his flesh. He was barely alive, and had been dumped in a ditch with no food, and nothing but rainwater for three weeks before he was found.

Trooper spent time getting hydrotherapy at Healing Paws Rehab in Ballwin. He also spent time getting acupuncture and laser therapy in Town and Country.

In Dec. 2018, he was adopted into a loving, forever home.

Feb. 19 is the two-year anniversary of the day Trooper was found in a ditch.

Team Trooper on Facebook shared the following message Wednesday morning,

"Confirmed via phone conversation with the Madison County Clerk this morning, Robbins dismissed the case, no hearing necessary, this is 100% his decision. Madison County, he is your elected Prosecuting Attorney."

No reason was given as to why the case was dropped.

Previous stories on Trooper

RELATED: Once left for dead, now Trooper the dog has a forever home

RELATED: Trooper, the dog left for dead, is on the road to recovery

RELATED: Dog rescued after being shot, beaten with hammer and left for dead, man charged