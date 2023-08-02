Round up at Casey's registers through Sept. 5 to support local classrooms

K-12 schools can apply for grants ranging from $3,000 to $50,000 this October.

ST. LOUIS — You can support classrooms while you shop at Casey's during its third-annual Cash for Classrooms campaign.

Through Sept. 5, Casey's guests can round up their total at the register to contribute to the classroom campaign, which allocates grant money to public, private and nonprofit K-12 schools across the chain's communities, according to Casey's.

Casey's Rewards members can also donate points earned in the Casey's app to a school of their choice. Every $1 spent earns 10 points, and every gallon at the pump earns five points. Click here to learn how to donate your points.

“Learning is the foundation to sparking curiosity and creating brighter futures for kids," Director of Communications and Community Katie Petru said. "Through our Cash for Classrooms program, we’re helping bring meaningful projects and innovative initiatives to life, in Casey’s communities now and for years to come. With the generosity of Casey’s guests each year at the register and our partnership with LIFEWTR, we fuel our mission to help improve the lives of students and educators in our local communities.”

Since 2020, Casey's has raised $3 million and awarded grants ranging from $3,000 to $50,000 to more than 250 schools. Last year, 79 grants were awarded to schools to help purchase supplies for extra-curricular activities like sports, technology, art and school supplies.

St. Louis-area schools can apply for 2023 grants this October and November. Grant recipients will be announced in March or April.