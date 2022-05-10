Police investigating after two cash registers stolen from Ted Drewes overnight

Police found a broken window after they were called to the Chippewa location by an early-morning burglary alarm.

ST. LOUIS — Two cash registers were stolen from the Ted Drewes Frozen Custard shop on Chippewa sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded when a burglary alarm sounded at the shop at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday. It is unclear if that's when the burglary happened. When police arrived at the shop they found a broken window in the front of the store and two cash registers missing.

Police have not released any more details about the burglary. They say they are continuing to investigate.

Ted Drewes has been in business since 1929. The Chippewa location, which opened in 1941, became a Route 66 landmark. They have a second location on South Grand.