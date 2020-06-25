Casinos and video gaming can reopen in Illinois starting July 1

COVID-19 precautions such as social distancing and use of personal protective equipment will be in effect when gaming returns

ILLINOIS, USA — The Illinois Gaming Board announced Thursday that both casino gaming and video gaming in the state can resume operations at 9 a.m. on July 1.

Statewide casino and video gaming in Illinois was suspended on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The video and casino gaming industry have worked cooperatively and professionally with the IGB to develop best practices that create the safest possible environment for gaming, while adhering to IDPH, DCEO, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance," Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said. "We appreciate their cooperation and work toward the mutual goal of a resumption that protects the safety and integrity of Illinois gaming.”

COVID-19 precautions such as social distancing and use of personal protective equipment will be in effect when gaming returns. For a full look at the gaming resumption protocols, you can visit the gaming board's website.

Right as the pandemic hit Illinois, the state was beginning to roll out legalized sports wagering for the first time ever.

Both Argosy Casino in Alton and the Casino Queen in East St. Louis have not yet announced if they plan to reopen on July 1.