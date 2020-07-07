Castle Point home catches fire after explosion; investigation underway

A home nearby also was damaged, but the people inside were able to get out

CASTLE POINT, Mo. — An investigation is underway Tuesday morning after an unoccupied home caught fire following a suspected explosion.

Neighbors reported an explosion at 8:12 a.m. near Duchess and Baron drives, the Metro North Fire Department said. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and the walls were caving in.

No one was inside, the department said. A home nearby also was damaged, but the people inside were able to get out.

The house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.