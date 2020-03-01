KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A beloved cat from St. Louis County Animal Care and Control has been adopted by a nursing home.

Gino, a 5-year-old cat, was rescued in October 2019. He lived a hard life outside before he was rescued.

A woman named Tara Berger fostered him. And then a nursing home adopted him.

Gino is now at Manor Grove. Berger said on a post that residents and staff at Manor Grove just adore him.

St. Louis County SAVE

Other local stories

Mission Taco Joint has some of the best burritos in the country

First legal sales of recreational marijuana in Illinois generate $3.2 million

1 year ago, the Blues pulled themselves out of the gutter and towards the Stanley Cup