ST. LOUIS - We just can't get enough of the new St. Louis Blues’ dog Barclay.

But the organization where he came from, DUO Inc., has another celebrity in their midst.

This year’s ASPCA ‘Cat of the Year’ has a unique job and name.

Dog, yes his name is dog - is a 2-year-old rescue cat. One of the trainers at DUO Dog Inc. found him outside and took him in.

Now he lives at DUO full time. The non-profit organization provides service dogs for people in need. The dogs undergo extensive training from the time they are a puppy. Dog, the cat, plays a vital role in their training.

“From the time they’re puppies, they are exposed to Dog, the cat. Dog will walk into the rooms play with puppies and she lets the dogs learn not to be distracted,” said Peggy Musen, the Executive Director of DUO.

Dog's job is to distract and even pester the dogs. Discipline is crucial so when dog tries to play with them, the dog must stay focused on whatever task they are learning.

“If a client has a balance issue, it can’t be distracted by a cat and want to chase after the cat so our dogs are trained through the use of Dog not to react when that cat comes up to them,” said Musen.

Dog was presented with the ASPCA ‘Cat of the Year’ award on Thursday at a special luncheon in New York City.

© 2018 KSDK