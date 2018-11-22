ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man is in custody and facing charges after police said he shot and killed 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt.

In the days since the shooting, Schmidt's family and church community have mourned the loss of the woman described as the 'glue that held her family together'.

A GoFundMe page was started to help the family pay for the unexpected cost of a funeral. The page has already surpassed its $15,000 goal. In an updated posted to the page, Jamie's husband Gregg posted an emotional update thanking everyone who gave to the cause:

I just don’t know how to say thank you enough. It helps emotionally to know that so many people, some we know and some that we don’t even know, are supporting our family in so many ways. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

If you would like to give to the GoFundMe page, click here.

© 2018 KSDK