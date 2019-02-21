ST. LOUIS – In a first of its kind summit now officially underway, Pope Francis has called the highest leaders in the Catholic Church around the world to the Vatican.

They'll discuss sexual abuse by priests, the apparent cover-ups that allow it to continue, and what it means for local church communities.

In St. Louis, Catholics are watching closely. About 25 percent of the St. Louis region's population identifies as Catholic.

As the summit began Thursday morning, Archbishop Robert Carlson wrote on Twitter, "The Holy Father's summit themes of 'Responsibility, Accountability, and Transparency' are an important first step in the long road ahead to restoring the trust of the faithful."

In August, Archbishop Carlson wrote a letter to the attorney general's office asking investigators to review church records on abuse claims, saying the St. Louis archdiocese has nothing to hide.

The pope said leaders will leave the summit with a clear understanding of their expectations and guidelines for handling abuse claims.

Still, victim's advocates said more must be done to punish offenders and prevent future abuse. In the US, more than 6,800 priests have been "credibly accused" of sexual assault since 1950, with an estimated 19,000 victims.

Local survivors and victims' advocates worry the church won't solve this problem within their own institution.

"it's an insular, male-dominated, rigid, secretive structure and culture. They find it safe and convenient and easy to talk about healing the wounded but seem to spend a precious little attention really on protecting the vulnerable," said David Clohessy, a survivor and victims' advocate. "The tangible sign of real progress, I would argue, is when we see heads roll and when we see bishops and cardinals not resign but be fired and be demoted and be disciplined and be denounced."

Abuse survivors were invited to meet with some organizers of the summit on Wednesday. With several days of the summit remaining, we’ve already learned that the church had policies in place for when a priest fathered a child – policies that were, like many within the Church, outside the law.