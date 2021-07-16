Cathy's Kitchen celebrates reopening of dining room with Melissa Ethridge live performance

Cathy Jenkins welcomed customers back with her flavors from around the world and sounds from Grammy Award-winning artist Melissa Ethridge

FERGUSON, Mo. — Cathy Jenkins reopened the Cathy's Kitchen dining room for customers to enjoy her flavors from around the world. Diners were also treated to something else, a live performance from Grammy Award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge.

Back in February of 2020, Jenkins closed her dining room and was only doing carry out and delivery orders.

Through the pandemic, she struggled with rising food costs and buying PPE to keep her staff and the food safe.

When word got around that she was reopening her dining room, Jenkins touched base with her old friend Melissa Etheridge to help welcome back her customers.

Etheridge, who had to cancel her tours during COVID, was happy to perform live right inside Cathy's Kitchen.

"Covid's been hard, but they were able to stay and do well, and they've worked so hard," Etheridge said. "Cathy and Jerome who own Cathy's Kitchen are just dear friends of my wife and I's and we just wanted to come out and help them, you know and I get my favorite fish tacos."

"We know over 70,000 restaurants have closed in America this year so this has not been an easy thing," Jenkins said, "and I've watched restaurants around me close and new ones replace them, so what she's doing it is big, it's a vitalization thing. It makes people want to continue to come to Ferguson and spend their dollars here."

Etheridge streamed her performance live on Facebook at 5 p.m. as part of the show she does every Friday.