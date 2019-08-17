ST. LOUIS — It's something that's never been seen before on these security cameras in the Bevo Mill Neighborhood behind Dresden Avenue.

"I walked out and said, what's this?" Melted signs, charred dumpsters, and a damaged garage was what Paul Hoch saw when he went to throw away his trash this past Saturday.

The answers to what happened the night before were luckily caught on tape.

"Some interesting guy walking down the alley lighting all the dumpsters on fire," Hoch explains of what he saw on the tape. "It's a guy with no shirt wearing a fanny pack, walking around midnight."

Concerned about what happened, Hoch decided to post this video on the neighborhood Facebook group.

Mallory Tiemann was on vacation when she found out her garage was in flames through social media. "I got a notification on a Facebook group that I'm in that there was a dumpster fire," she said. "Over to the back side, it's all charred and at the top of the roof, the siding was so melted it actually started to fall off the building.

The St. Louis Fire Department says that eight dumpsters in the area were also targeted in an hour period.

But Tiemann's property saw the most damage. What made matters worse was that just three months ago she spent close to $3,000 on a complete makeover for her garage.

But it's not the money that concerns her.

Tiemann says, "God forbid there is a car in there anyone home or anyone near the vicinity because you never know what was in there to cause it."

For now, she's thankful that her home is safe and sound. But Tiemann hopes this man doesn't get his hot hands on another set of dumpsters again.

"I believe the person that did this has no regard for human life or their own if they are to do something as careless as this, to start a dumpster fire," she said.

