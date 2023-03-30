CDA announces $20 million available for grassroots projects

The $20,250,000 of grant funding comes from State & Local Fiscal Relief Funds (SLFRF), a part of the American Rescue Plan.

Non-profit organizations are encouraged to submit a wide range of proposals from gardens and green spaces on vacant land, construction projects, hiring staff, to building affordable housing and more.

The $20,250,000 of grant funding comes from State & Local Fiscal Relief Funds (SLFRF), a part of the American Rescue Plan.

The CDA is prioritizing four categories of potential projects:

Housing Production: $6,750,000 Home Repair: $4,000,000 Proactive Development: $4,000,000 Neighborhood Beautification & Capacity Building: $4,500,000

Nonprofit organizations have until May 15, 2023, to submit applications for projects. The CDA anticipates announcing awards in July 2023 and recipients will have until 2027 to complete their projects, per ARPA regulations.

Applications will be evaluated, scored, and selected by CDA based on the applicant’s capability, budget, risk assessment, ability to provide innovative solutions, approach to the priorities, and other criteria.