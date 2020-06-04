RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — St. Louis native Cedric the Entertainer shared a special message to workers at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We appreciate you,” Cedric said in a minute-long video addressed to the hospital. “I wanted to encourage you all to stay positive, stay diligent in bringing about that great care that St. Mary’s is known for.”

The hospital shared the video on its Facebook page Friday.

"Home is where the heart is and our hometown guy, Cedric the Entertainer, calls St. Louis home. He wanted to send a personal message for everyone on the frontlines at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis," the hospital said.

To help SSM Health workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, donate to SSM Health's Urgent Response Fund at givetossmhealth.org/urgentresponse.

