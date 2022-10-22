Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with the Missouri History Museum

Dia de los Muertos honors and celebrates the lives of loved ones who passed away each November.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri History Museum, alongside the Hispanic Festival Inc., will shine a light on Latinx culture with a Dia de los Muertos festival in November.

Dia de los Muertos honors the lives of loved ones who died each year.

Starting Nov. 5, festival goers will enjoy decorated family alters that represent different Latin American cultural traditions. But don’t fret, a festival isn’t a festival without food, live music, face painting for kids, and other customs.

Also, there will be storytelling in Spanish and a quarter-mile-long procession will parade through Forest Park at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Take a look at the full celebration schedule below:

Saturday, Nov. 5:

11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Altar viewing.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Art display.

11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Outdoor food and drink vendors – Purchase tacos, baked goods from El Chico Bakery, Peruvian empanadas, alfajores, street corn, hot dogs, and non-alcoholic beverages.

11 a. m.-5 p.m.: Make-and-take crafts including Calavera (skull) masks and family photo frames.

12 p.m.-4 p.m.: Face or arm painting (kids free, adult tickets are $12).

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Souvenir printmaking to celebrate loved ones.

1 p.m.: Cuentos en el Museo (Spanish storytelling).

1- 4 p.m. : Outdoor music by Inti Llajta and DJ Eric.

2 p.m. and 4 p.m.: Dance performances by Our Lady of Guadalupe Dancers.

5:30 p.m.: Procession begins (.25-mile walk through Forest Park).

Sunday, Nov. 6:

11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Altar viewing.

11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Art display.

11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Outdoor food and drink vendors – Purchase tacos, baked goods from El Chico Bakery, Peruvian empanadas, alfajores, street corn, hot dogs, and non-alcoholic beverages.

11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Make-and-take crafts including Calavera (skull) masks and family photo frames.

12-12:30 p.m.: The Basics of Día de Los Muertos presentation with folklorist Cynthia L. Vidaurri (join us to view this virtual program in the Lee Auditorium).

12-4 p.m.: Face or arm painting (kids free, adult tickets are $12).

12-4 p.m.: Souvenir printmaking to celebrate loved ones.

1 p.m.: Cuentos en el Museo (Spanish storytelling).

1-2 p.m. : Outdoor live music by Mariachi Nuevo Azteca.