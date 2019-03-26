ST. LOUIS – Baseball is back!

And to celebrate the Cardinals’ home opener, Smoothie King across the St. Louis area is offering free 12-ounce smoothies on April 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.

RELATED: Cardinals use projected opening day lineup in final day of spring training

Below is a list of participating locations

1. 14505 Manchester Road

2. 12599 Olive Blvd. A

3. 703 Long Road Crossing Drive, Suite 8

4. 4765 Hwy. N

5. 465A South Kirkwood Road

6. 3030 Frank Scott Parkway West

7. 1211 Pine Street

8. 9793 Clayton Rd.

9. 13275 Manchester Road #103

10. 1314 Highway K

11. 15825 Fountain Plaza Drive

12. 1413 S Hanley Road

13. 4867 Mexico Rd.

14. 1861 Wentzville Pkwy

15. 4475 Forest Park Ave.

16. 920 5th Street

17. 7421 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

18. 105 Pond Fort Trail

19. 29 N. Central Ave.

20. 6208 Route 159

21. 750 Gravois Bluffs Blvd.

22. 12683 Dorsett Rd

23. 2101 Zumbehl Road

24. 324 West Port Plaza

25. 8471 N. Lindbergh Blvd.

26. 1501 Troy Road

27. 6424 Chippewa Street

28. 3784 Elm Street

29. 2800 South McKnight Road