MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The Centene Community Ice Center will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 7. The ice center is the official practice facility for Stanley Cup champs, the St. Louis Blues!

To celebrate the grand opening, the public is invited to participate in a full day of: music, celebrities, hockey games, free skating sessions, food and more.

The celebration begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 11:30 p.m. The first 3,000 people in attendance will get the chance to win prizes.

There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

Food and drinks will be provided all day by food trucks and on-site parking will be available with shuttle transportation to nearby parking areas.

Full schedule of events

Outdoors

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Street festival featuring food trucks and family activities including jugglers, balloon artists, The Bubble Bus, air brush tattoos, the St. Louis Blues Street Crew with their inflatables and more.

10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.: Music by the ‘Pride of Pattonville’ High School Marching Band.

10:45 – 11 a.m.: Boy Scout Special Needs Troop 724 presenting the colors and national anthem sung by Charles Glenn.

11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: Dedication Ceremony and ribbon cutting featuring:

Maryland Heights Mayor Mike Moeller

St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman

St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation Chairman Patrick Quinn

St. Louis Blues President and CEO of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman;

Centene Corporation Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer Marcela Manjarrez Hawn

Noon – 2 p.m.: Music by the Charles Glenn Band.

Indoors

Free one-hour public skating sessions with skate rental and DJ music at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Participants can bring their own skates or rent skates for free; however, size availability is limited.

Hockey games featuring Blues Sled Hockey at 3:30 p.m., Blues Blind Hockey Game at 4:10 p.m., St. Louis Blues Special Hockey at 4:50 p.m., Celebrity/Coaches Hockey Game at 5:45 p.m., Police vs. Fire Hockey at 7:15 p.m. and co-ed intra-squad Lindenwood University Hockey at 8:45 p.m.

St. Louis AAA Blues and Lady Cyclones will be practicing throughout the afternoon.

Special appearances by members of the St. Louis Blues’ Blue Crew throughout the day.

