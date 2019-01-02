ST. LOUIS — On January 31, 1929, The Fox Theatre opened its doors for the first time.

It cost 35 cents in the day and 75 cents at night.

In 1929 movies weren’t the main attraction.

"A little over 100 years ago they figured out if you make a theatre fancy, people would come even if the movie wasn’t good," said Carl Vogt.

Carl has spent a good part of his life in this theatre.

"I came here as a teenager to see movies and on dates," he said.

And he has been working as an usher and tour guide since 1982.

"This place is kind of like a second home to me, you know," he said.

The theatre cost $5 million in 1929 and had seating for 5056 people.

To add a little more leg room, 500 seats were removed back in the 50s.

To truly see the grandeur of the theatre we brought in a professional drone racer from STL From Above to capture a bird’s eye view.

It takes a skilled pilot to get the breath-taking images.

"To be able to get in here with the drone is all some, to get those shots to let everyone see everything," said Justin Barr STL From Above.

When you walk in the front door, you're experiencing something," Vogt said. "It's not a matter of your waiting for the show to start. You're experiencing a theatre that’s mystic and it really sets a mood."