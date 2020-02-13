ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Census Bureau and Rep. Lacy Clay are looking for part-time employees to carry out the 2020 U.S. Census.
Clay and the Census Bureau will host a job fair Saturday at Harris-Stowe State University from 1 to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the William L. Clay Early Childhood Center, 10 N. Compton Avenue, on the university's campus.
The part-time jobs will pay more than $20 an hour.
“This is the best part-time job in America,” Clay said in a statement. “Not only are you earning good money, you’re helping our community get its fair share of federal funding and political representation at all levels. Over $650 million per year in federal funding is allocated via census data."
To be eligible for a census job, you must:
- Be at least 18 years old.
- Have a valid Social Security number.
- Be a U.S. citizen.
- Have a valid email address.
- Complete an application and answer assessment questions. (Some application questions are available in Spanish. However, an English proficiency test may also be required.)
- Be able to speak, read and write in English, if applying in the 50 states or Washington, D.C. (Bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply.)
- Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after December 31, 1959.
- Undergo fingerprinting and pass a criminal background check and a review of criminal records performed by the Census Bureau.
- Commit to completing training.
- Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings and weekends.
Most of the available jobs will need to have a valid driver's license and access to a vehicle as well as access to a computer with internet connectivity.