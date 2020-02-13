ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Census Bureau and Rep. Lacy Clay are looking for part-time employees to carry out the 2020 U.S. Census.

Clay and the Census Bureau will host a job fair Saturday at Harris-Stowe State University from 1 to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the William L. Clay Early Childhood Center, 10 N. Compton Avenue, on the university's campus.

The part-time jobs will pay more than $20 an hour.

“This is the best part-time job in America,” Clay said in a statement. “Not only are you earning good money, you’re helping our community get its fair share of federal funding and political representation at all levels. Over $650 million per year in federal funding is allocated via census data."

To be eligible for a census job, you must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Have a valid Social Security number.

Be a U.S. citizen.

Have a valid email address.

Complete an application and answer assessment questions. (Some application questions are available in Spanish. However, an English proficiency test may also be required.)

Be able to speak, read and write in English, if applying in the 50 states or Washington, D.C. (Bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply.)

Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after December 31, 1959.

Undergo fingerprinting and pass a criminal background check and a review of criminal records performed by the Census Bureau.

Commit to completing training.

Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings and weekends.

Most of the available jobs will need to have a valid driver's license and access to a vehicle as well as access to a computer with internet connectivity.