MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The Centene Ice Community Center is hosting a job fair Tuesday, March 3.

It's looking to hire part-time workers for both the ice center and Saint Louis Music Park, the outdoor concert venue set to open in May.

Available positions include guest service attendants, supervisors, security, concessionaires, cooks and maintenance crew.

The fair will be from 3-7 p.m. at the Centene Community Ice Center at 750 Casino Center Dr. They'll host another job fair March 28 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

