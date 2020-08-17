Brandy Smith is thanking nurses for making her comfortable during what can often be a scary experience

MACON, Ga. — A legally blind woman in Central Georgia is sharing her story after being hospitalized twice with COVID-19.

She reached out to 13WMAZ via Facebook and our mobile app to thank the healthcare workers who helped her.

Brandy Smith, 38, was born legally blind and she says her hospital stays were scary, but the staff at Coliseum made her feel comfortable.

“My family and friends, you know, keeping in touch with me calling me texting me… just continuously holding me up because you know I can't watch TV or I can't do a word search or a puzzle like some people might do in the hospital,” she said.

Brandy says the hardest part of her recovery has been being apart from her 6-year-old son.

“That’s been the worst part, not being able to be with him. My mom has been my main caretaker during all of this and she’s just been absolutely amazing,” said Smith.

Her symptoms included difficulty breathing and dry cough. It eventually developed into pneumonia.

She says she has no idea how she contracted the virus, so she’s urging everyone to take it seriously.

“I did everything right. My family members did everything right…and I still got the virus, but it can happen to anybody else as well and I think that's what people need to be aware of. This stuff can remain on surfaces and you can decide not to wear a mask somewhere like the grocery store and touch something. You have in your body and you may not even realize it,” she said.

But now, she’s home and is recovering. The hospital sent her home with an oxygen tank and she’s feeling better.

She can’t wait to be reunited with her son, Luke.

The video Brandy originally sent to us can be viewed here: