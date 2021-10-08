Man found dead surrounded by garbage, central Illinois woman convicted

A central Illinois woman was convicted in her brother's dead after he was found surrounded by filth.

MONTICELLO, Ill. — A central Illinois woman has been convicted in the neglect death of her brother, whose body was found surrounded by garbage and other filth prosecutors said contributed to his death.

A Piatt County jury convicted 64-year-old Christie Brown on Thursday of criminal neglect in Ronald Blankenship’s August 2018 death.

The 64-year-old was found dead in the Monticello home the siblings co-owned.

The News-Gazette of Champaign reports Blankenship's body was surrounded by used adult diapers, overflowing garbage bags and other filth.

Medical professionals said those deplorable conditions made it easier for Blankenship to catch ailments.