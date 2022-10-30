Central VPA, Collegiate stay closed a week after school shooting

ST. LOUIS — Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which share a campus, will remain closed another week after Monday's school shooting.
Saint Louis Public Schools sent out a notice Sunday stating that the two schools would remain closed Oct. 31- Nov. 4 after a gunman entered the schools' campus and opened fire, killing a student and teacher, and wounding seven others on Oct. 24 before being killed by police.
The two schools were originally supposed to move to virtual learning for Monday's classes.
The announcement said in-person and online counseling resources would be available for students, staff and families throughout the entire Saint Louis Public Schools District.
The district said information on the schools' reopening would come at a later date.
Related:
'An emotionally confusing time': St. Louis nonprofit address gun violence and trauma after deadly school shooting
Central VPA shooter bought gun in private sale after background check blocked previous attempt, police say
This is a trend that must stop,' Central VPA High School moves to virtual learning after Monday shooting
To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.