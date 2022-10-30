Central VPA, Collegiate stay closed a week after school shooting

The two schools were originally supposed to move to virtual learning for Monday's classes.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which share a campus, will remain closed another week after Monday's school shooting.

Saint Louis Public Schools sent out a notice Sunday stating that the two schools would remain closed Oct. 31- Nov. 4 after a gunman entered the schools' campus and opened fire, killing a student and teacher, and wounding seven others on Oct. 24 before being killed by police.

The two schools were originally supposed to move to virtual learning for Monday's classes.

The announcement said in-person and online counseling resources would be available for students, staff and families throughout the entire Saint Louis Public Schools District.

The district said information on the schools' reopening would come at a later date.

Related: