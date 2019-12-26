ST. LOUIS — Construction begins Thursday at MetroLink's Central West End Station.

Metro Transit's new $7.5 million project will ramp up security at its most popular stop. The changes will improve congestion, safety and visibility. It’s expected to take a year to complete. With the exception of the elevator, the station will remain open during the project.

“The Central West End Station is our busiest station with more than 4,300 riders boarding trains there every weekday,” said Taulby Roach, Bi-State Development President and Chief Executive Officer. “Those passengers and future riders will benefit from the improvements, which include new access control that will create a safer and more convenient transit experience through secure, monitored entry and exit points.

The project is being funded by Washington University School of Medicine and BJC HealthCare in partnership with Metro Transit.

New additions to the Central West End Station:

New, monitored entrance/exit at the street level from Euclid Avenue on the west end of the station featuring a welcome center at the top of the stairs that lead down to the MetroLink platform

A new, wider staircase with a center handrail connecting the new Euclid Avenue entrance/exit to the platform to better accommodate passengers

Relocating the elevator on the station platform to relieve congestion

New, upgraded platform lighting

An expanded canopy to cover 70% of the MetroLink platform. The current canopy covers 30% of the MetroLink platform.

Safety improvements including a speed bump, stop sign, and new lighting at the entry to the MetroBus area of the garage which connects to the east entrance/exit of the platform.

