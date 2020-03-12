Fire reported at beloved restaurant and bar in the heart of the CWE

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene showed firefighters going in and out of the entrance at 316 N. Euclid Avenue. That’s the new address for Brennan’s

ST. LOUIS — A fire was reported Thursday morning in the new location of a beloved Central West End restaurant and bar.

Firefighters with the St. Louis Fire Department responded to a call at Maryland and North Euclid avenues, which is in the heart of the CWE where several bars, restaurants and shops are located. Fire crews said there was heavy smoke coming out of the two-story brick building and flames were visible on the first floor.

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire. No injuries were immediately reported.

Fire officials described it as a mixed-use building, meaning it’s used as a business and residence.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene showed firefighters going in and out of the entrance at 316 N. Euclid Avenue. That’s the new address for Brennan’s.

Brennan's, which is a popular upscale bar and restaurant, just reopened at the new location a few weeks ago. It had relocated from its original iconic spot around the corner on Maryland Avenue after the St. Louis Chess Club announced plans to expand.

St. Louis fire officials haven't specified where the fire started or which exact address or addresses were involved. The fire department has only confirmed it responded to a location at Maryland and North Euclid, which is the home to several businesses and residences.

The St. Louis Fire Department said fire investigators and the building division were requested to come to the scene.